Bfsg LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $426.51. 1,706,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

