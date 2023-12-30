Bfsg LLC Buys 448 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $95,107,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 346,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

