Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 540,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

