Bfsg LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

