Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 428,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

