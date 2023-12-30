Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises approximately 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 342,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

