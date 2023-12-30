Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. 198,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

