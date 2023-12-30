Bfsg LLC Sells 36,950 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,950 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.