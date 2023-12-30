Bfsg LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.45 and its 200-day moving average is $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

