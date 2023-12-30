Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $116,712.28 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and $116,712.28 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00139695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00046490 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00025914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004433 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

