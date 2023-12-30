Boralex (TSE:BLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.01

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.01 and traded as high as C$33.59. Boralex shares last traded at C$33.52, with a volume of 117,516 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLX shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.35.

Boralex Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1006289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

Insider Activity at Boralex

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,295 shares of company stock worth $1,427,286. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

