Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.4% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

