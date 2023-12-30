Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 416,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.13. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $157.36.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

