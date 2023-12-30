Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 5,699,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,689. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.