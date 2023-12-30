Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Down 91.0% in December

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

