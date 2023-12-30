Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 198 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

