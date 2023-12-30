Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 471 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.