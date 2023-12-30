Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 6,093 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $135.95. 1,778,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,295. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

