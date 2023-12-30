Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 882 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

UNP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.62. 1,228,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.