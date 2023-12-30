Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANET traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $235.51. The stock had a trading volume of 901,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $190.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.