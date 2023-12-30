Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. 1,087,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,494. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

