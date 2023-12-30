Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,555,124. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

