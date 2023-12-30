Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 179,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.22. The stock had a trading volume of 800,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.60. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

