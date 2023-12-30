Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 457,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,445. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.71 and a 200 day moving average of $192.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.