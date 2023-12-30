Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.24 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 0.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. 1,723,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.