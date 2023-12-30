Bremer Bank National Association Has $557,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,333 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE C traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,149,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983,656. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

