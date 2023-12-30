Bremer Bank National Association Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.83. The company had a trading volume of 316,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $383.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

