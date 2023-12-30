Bremer Bank National Association Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after buying an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

