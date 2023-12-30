Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.17. 1,188,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $278.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

