Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

