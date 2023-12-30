Bremer Bank National Association Sells 3,801 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. 2,414,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,209. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.