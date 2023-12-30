Bremer Bank National Association Sells 803 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.79. The stock had a trading volume of 804,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

