Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

HRL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

