Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 815.83

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.37).

Several brokerages have recently commented on INF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.80) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.85) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 780 ($9.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($11.25) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.77), for a total transaction of £615,200 ($781,702.67). Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 781.20 ($9.93) on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.40 ($10.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 745.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 736.13. The company has a market capitalization of £10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

