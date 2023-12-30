Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price at $11.81

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,228,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,433,161 shares of company stock worth $14,173,142 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

