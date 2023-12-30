Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$22.68

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.75 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

TSE:SSRM opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$13.87 and a 52 week high of C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.