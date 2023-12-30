Brokerages Set StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $26.90

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.83 on Friday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

