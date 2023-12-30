Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT at $15.10

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,596,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Upwork by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 81.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after buying an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
