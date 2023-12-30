Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 382,682 Shares

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00.

NYSE BN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

