California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $29,664.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,892.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,005 shares of company stock worth $204,875. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

