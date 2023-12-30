Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

NYSE:BKE opened at $47.58 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

