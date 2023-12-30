Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $26.49 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,100. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

