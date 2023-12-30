Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675,100. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.