Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cargotec Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYJBF opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Cargotec has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $59.20.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.