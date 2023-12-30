Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,111.28

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,111.28 ($14.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,325.09 ($16.84). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,317.50 ($16.74), with a volume of 344,422 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 463.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,085.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, insider Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,299 ($16.51) per share, with a total value of £4,546,500 ($5,777,001.27). 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.