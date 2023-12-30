Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CETX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

