Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

