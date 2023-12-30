Chain (XCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.43 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Chain has a market capitalization of $41.79 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

