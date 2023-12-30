Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 1,080 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

