Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes $209,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

